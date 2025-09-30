Rain Plays Spoilsport During Durga Puja, Kolkata Drenched By Thunderstorm On Ashtami
After a bright and sunny Saptami on Monday, the city witnessed a sudden change in the weather on Tuesday. By afternoon, skies turned dark and heavy rain lashed several areas, accompanied by thunderstorms, leaving some streets waterlogged.
Many pandal hoppers, who had stepped out early in the day, were forced to take shelter inside puja pavilions.
Traffic was also disrupted in the city as police were caught off guard by the sudden downpour.
On Monday, the Met Office had forecast a clear sky for Tuesday and the possibility of rain from Wednesday night. However, the sudden change of weather will trigger further rain across the city later in the day, it said. As a result, Durga Puja revellers will experience a wet outing on the rest of the festive days.
"The low-pressure area was projected to form and intensify into a depression on Wednesday. However, the process has started today, a day in advance. This has brought rain accompanied by thunderstorms into the city. In the next few hours, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms across the city. The rain will intensify from tomorrow. On Thursday, the city is likely to receive heavy rain," a Met Department official said.
At the same time, districts like East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly may experience light to moderate showers with thunderstorms in some pockets. Humidity-related discomfort will rise following the rain. The forecast of rain and thunderstorms has been issued for these districts and Kolkata on Wednesday, which is Navami.
On Dashami (Thursday), heavy rain is likely in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts and in Kolkata. The weather could disrupt festivities further in south Bengal.
