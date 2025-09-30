Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia hails Trump’s plan to end war on Gaza

2025-09-30 07:28:58
(MENAFN) Australia has endorsed US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled proposal to halt the conflict in Gaza, according to reports.

In a statement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government backs the initiative aimed at bringing an end to the war.

"Australia welcomes President Trump's plan to bring peace to Gaza after two years of conflict and a devastating loss of life. Australia has long called for a ceasefire. I certainly have welcomed the opportunity to discuss the plans for a ceasefire moving forward over the past week with a range of leaders,” he said.

Albanese praised the emphasis in the proposal on Palestinian self-determination and statehood, noting that it has also won the backing of the Palestinian Authority, as well as regional nations and others with sizable Muslim populations, such as Indonesia and Pakistan.

"We commend the focus which is there in the plan for Palestinian self determination and statehood and the Palestinian Authority support for the plan, along with so many other nations in the region and countries which have populations of large Muslim populations, such as Indonesia and Pakistan," Albanese added.

The prime minister urged all sides to approach the plan constructively and act quickly to turn its goals into reality.

Trump presented the main elements of the ceasefire framework on Monday during a press briefing in Washington alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal calls for the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.

