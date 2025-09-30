Australia hails Trump’s plan to end war on Gaza
(MENAFN) Australia has endorsed US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled proposal to halt the conflict in Gaza, according to reports.
In a statement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government backs the initiative aimed at bringing an end to the war.
"Australia welcomes President Trump's plan to bring peace to Gaza after two years of conflict and a devastating loss of life. Australia has long called for a ceasefire. I certainly have welcomed the opportunity to discuss the plans for a ceasefire moving forward over the past week with a range of leaders,” he said.
Albanese praised the emphasis in the proposal on Palestinian self-determination and statehood, noting that it has also won the backing of the Palestinian Authority, as well as regional nations and others with sizable Muslim populations, such as Indonesia and Pakistan.
"We commend the focus which is there in the plan for Palestinian self determination and statehood and the Palestinian Authority support for the plan, along with so many other nations in the region and countries which have populations of large Muslim populations, such as Indonesia and Pakistan," Albanese added.
The prime minister urged all sides to approach the plan constructively and act quickly to turn its goals into reality.
Trump presented the main elements of the ceasefire framework on Monday during a press briefing in Washington alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal calls for the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.
In a statement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government backs the initiative aimed at bringing an end to the war.
"Australia welcomes President Trump's plan to bring peace to Gaza after two years of conflict and a devastating loss of life. Australia has long called for a ceasefire. I certainly have welcomed the opportunity to discuss the plans for a ceasefire moving forward over the past week with a range of leaders,” he said.
Albanese praised the emphasis in the proposal on Palestinian self-determination and statehood, noting that it has also won the backing of the Palestinian Authority, as well as regional nations and others with sizable Muslim populations, such as Indonesia and Pakistan.
"We commend the focus which is there in the plan for Palestinian self determination and statehood and the Palestinian Authority support for the plan, along with so many other nations in the region and countries which have populations of large Muslim populations, such as Indonesia and Pakistan," Albanese added.
The prime minister urged all sides to approach the plan constructively and act quickly to turn its goals into reality.
Trump presented the main elements of the ceasefire framework on Monday during a press briefing in Washington alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal calls for the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment