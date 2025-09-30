Thousands get displaced due to Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam
(MENAFN) The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam has risen to 19, with thousands forced to leave their homes due to heavy rain and flooding, according to reports.
Authorities from the Agriculture and Environment Ministry reported that, in addition to the 19 fatalities, 13 people remain missing and 88 others have been injured. The storm’s strong winds and floods have caused widespread damage, particularly in the Ha Tinh and Nghe An regions, where more than 105,000 homes were either destroyed or lost their roofs, and rice fields and other crops were heavily affected.
Air travel was also disrupted, with 42 flights canceled and 51 delayed at four major airports, including Da Nang, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi, and Tho Xuan.
Typhoon Bualoi, which struck northern central Vietnam on Monday, prompted the evacuation of over 30,000 residents to safer locations. Known locally as “storm No. 10,” it is considered the fastest-moving storm recorded in the East Sea, covering more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28 before reaching the mainland.
The storm follows a deadly path in the region, as Tropical Storm Bualoi previously caused at least 26 deaths and impacted over two million people in the Philippines. It also comes shortly after Super Typhoon Ragasa, which claimed more than 20 lives in Taiwan and the Philippines.
Authorities from the Agriculture and Environment Ministry reported that, in addition to the 19 fatalities, 13 people remain missing and 88 others have been injured. The storm’s strong winds and floods have caused widespread damage, particularly in the Ha Tinh and Nghe An regions, where more than 105,000 homes were either destroyed or lost their roofs, and rice fields and other crops were heavily affected.
Air travel was also disrupted, with 42 flights canceled and 51 delayed at four major airports, including Da Nang, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi, and Tho Xuan.
Typhoon Bualoi, which struck northern central Vietnam on Monday, prompted the evacuation of over 30,000 residents to safer locations. Known locally as “storm No. 10,” it is considered the fastest-moving storm recorded in the East Sea, covering more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28 before reaching the mainland.
The storm follows a deadly path in the region, as Tropical Storm Bualoi previously caused at least 26 deaths and impacted over two million people in the Philippines. It also comes shortly after Super Typhoon Ragasa, which claimed more than 20 lives in Taiwan and the Philippines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment