Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thousands get displaced due to Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam

Thousands get displaced due to Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam


2025-09-30 07:24:58
(MENAFN) The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam has risen to 19, with thousands forced to leave their homes due to heavy rain and flooding, according to reports.

Authorities from the Agriculture and Environment Ministry reported that, in addition to the 19 fatalities, 13 people remain missing and 88 others have been injured. The storm’s strong winds and floods have caused widespread damage, particularly in the Ha Tinh and Nghe An regions, where more than 105,000 homes were either destroyed or lost their roofs, and rice fields and other crops were heavily affected.

Air travel was also disrupted, with 42 flights canceled and 51 delayed at four major airports, including Da Nang, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi, and Tho Xuan.

Typhoon Bualoi, which struck northern central Vietnam on Monday, prompted the evacuation of over 30,000 residents to safer locations. Known locally as “storm No. 10,” it is considered the fastest-moving storm recorded in the East Sea, covering more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28 before reaching the mainland.

The storm follows a deadly path in the region, as Tropical Storm Bualoi previously caused at least 26 deaths and impacted over two million people in the Philippines. It also comes shortly after Super Typhoon Ragasa, which claimed more than 20 lives in Taiwan and the Philippines.

MENAFN30092025000045017281ID1110129688

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search