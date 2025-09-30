EU Commission Chief states Ukraine to pay loan using Russian assets
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clarified on Tuesday that frozen Russian assets are not being seized and that Ukraine would repay the loan if Russia fulfills reparations obligations, according to reports.
"There is no seizing of the assets. Ukraine has to repay the loan if Russia is paying reparations," von der Leyen said during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, ahead of discussions on defense and security matters with the European Commission.
She explained that she proposed a reparations-backed loan using immobilized Russian assets as a “structural solution” to support Ukraine militarily.
"The loan would not be disbursed in one go, but in tranches and with conditions attached," she added.
Von der Leyen also emphasized that if EU nations consider Ukraine their “first line of defense,” they must enhance military assistance to the country.
Rutte underscored the importance of EU initiatives such as SAFE (Security Action for Europe) in strengthening Ukraine’s position both on the battlefield and in potential peace negotiations.
"Everything the European Commission is now doing through SAFE (Security Action for Europe) and other initiatives to bring Ukraine to the best possible place is crucial, both in the fight but also when it comes to potential peace talks for them to be then in the strongest possible position," he said.
He also addressed recent drone sightings at Copenhagen airports, following similar incidents in Poland and Estonia, highlighting the importance of securing European airspace.
"We need to protect our sky. So, the drone wall initiative is timely and necessary," Rutte added.
