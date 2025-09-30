India’s BRICS Presidency Aims to Foster Global Stability
(MENAFN) India plans to leverage its BRICS presidency in 2026 to enhance worldwide stability and tackle crucial issues affecting the Global South, stated D.B. Venkatesh Varma, the former ambassador to Russia, on Monday.
Speaking at the sidelines of the annual gathering of the Valdai Discussion Club held in Sochi, Varma emphasized that India bears a “huge responsibility” during this pivotal moment.
He explained, “We are clear that we will use this [BRICS presidency] to promote stability in the international system, more peace... increase energy and food security, development prospects for the Global South and the youth.”
Varma highlighted that this strategy is evident in the rising significance of alliances such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Nevertheless, the geopolitical implications of a multipolar world bring their own set of difficulties, the former diplomat pointed out during his remarks at the Valdai Discussion Club session.
He observed that the conflict in Ukraine has caused consequences that go far beyond the battlefield.
Varma further mentioned the disproportionate challenges faced by countries like India, which currently endures a 25% punitive tariff from the US for importing Russian oil, whereas other nations like China do not face comparable tariffs.
“This exposes clear double standards at play,” he remarked.
