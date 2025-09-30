Opportunities In The Booming AI In Bioinformatics Market: A $26+ Billion Industry By 2029 Led By Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Dassault Systemes, Illumina And Neogenomics Laboratories

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Bioinformatics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The AI in bioinformatics market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $4.3 billion in 2024 to $6.14 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.9%. This expansion during the historic period has been fueled by increased genomic data availability, precision medicine's evolution, heightened biomarker discovery demand, clinical trial optimization, and enhanced collaborative efforts.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $26.15 billion by 2029, with a slightly higher CAGR of 43.7%. Factors driving this growth include the development of single-cell technologies, an emphasis on multi-omics integration, a focus on functional genomics, accelerated drug repurposing, and the expanding adoption of AI in pathology. Key trends are emerging, such as ethical AI, virtual labs driven by AI, integration of quantum computing, AI-powered clinical trials, and blockchain for secure data sharing.

Despite the optimistic outlook, the projected 43.7% growth over the next five years marks a slight 0.2% reduction from previous forecasts. This is attributed to the tariffs imposed between the US and other countries, potentially undermining U.S. drug discovery by escalating costs of AI-powered bioinformatics platforms, particularly those developed in Israel and Canada. These tariffs could delay precision medicine advancements and inflate computational biology research expenses, affecting the global economy and trade.

The rise in clinical trials is anticipated to significantly bolster AI's role in the bioinformatics market. As of May 2023, over 452,604 trials were registered, with 64,838 actively recruiting, underscoring the critical role of clinical trials and AI's contributions in enhancing recruitment efficiency via patient data analysis from electronic health records.

Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Dassault Systemes SE, Illumina Inc., and NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc. are leading innovation within the AI in bioinformatics domain. Platforms like Bionl by Bionl Inc. represent a new frontier, offering a no-code solution for biomedical research exploration through natural language queries, leveraging GenAI models for instant insights.

Moreover, strategic corporate activities are reshaping the landscape. For instance, in August 2024, Seqera acquired Tinybio to fortify its AI-powered bioinformatics tool portfolio, aiming to empower scientists with advanced analytical capabilities.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market spans across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries such as the USA, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Brazil.

Report Scope

The report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets in AI bioinformatics, correlating them with economic and demographic factors. It anticipates forces that will drive market evolution, such as technological advancements and shifting regulatory landscapes.

This comprehensive analysis encompasses market characteristics, size, growth trends, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, and strategic recommendations. It tracks historic and projected growth across geographies, offering a thorough understanding of market dynamics.

Markets Covered:



By Type: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Other Types

By Offering: Services, Software By Application: Genomics, Chemoinformatics and Drug Design, Proteomics, DNA Sequencing, Transcriptomics, and more

Subsegments:



By Machine Learning: Supervised Learning Algorithms, Unsupervised Learning Algorithms, Reinforcement Learning

By Deep Learning: Neural Networks, Natural Language Processing Models, Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) By Other Types: Statistical Models, Evolutionary Algorithms, Fuzzy Logic Systems

Key Companies Profiled: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Dassault Systemes SE, Illumina Inc., and others.

Geographies Covered: 15 countries across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Analysis covers a five-year historical period with forecasts extending ten years into the future.

Report Formats: Provided in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard.

Key Attributes