After Assembly Ruckus, Kerala Police On Lookout For BJP Worker Who Issued Death Threat To Rahul Gandhi
Kerala Police launched a search for BJP worker Pintu Mahadevan who according to the Congress party issued a death threat against LoP Rahul Gandhi, during a private television debate.
The Peramangalam Police registered a case against Pintu Mahadevan based on a complaint filed by KSU District President Gokul Guruvayoor.
Pintu Mahadevan reportedly declared during a private television debate that“a bullet would pierce Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's chest.”
The police subsequently raided the residences of BJP Thrissur district office-bearers, including BJP State Committee member Surendran and his brother Gopi, in connection with the case.
Pintu Mahadevan has been booked under Sections relating to issuing death threats, incitement to violence, and promoting communal hatred.
The Congress has strongly condemned the remarks, holding both the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh accountable for the incident.
Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding immediate action against Pintu Mahadevan.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticised the threat, saying it reflected the BJP's mindset and frustration over its ideological defeat.
“This is nothing but a conspiracy to suppress the voices of the marginalised,” Khera alleged.
In a decisive move, the KPCC media cell instructed party representatives not to participate in television debates where Pintu Mahadevan is present until further notice.
Meanwhile, Congress workers staged protests in front of Pintu Mahadevan's residence.
Police had erected barricades to control the demonstrators, but tensions escalated when the protesters attempted to push them down. In response, the police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd that had gathered there.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment