Vijay Breaks Silence On Karur Stampede, Says Didn't Visit Victims To Avoid 'Unusual Situation'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) Four days after the Karur stampede that killed 41 people during his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally, actor-turned-politician Vijay on Tuesday released an emotional video message, saying he stayed away from visiting the bereaved families so far only to prevent an“unusual situation” on the ground.

“I have never faced such a painful situation in my life,” Vijay said.“I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of the victims and the injured) soon.”

He expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and said the truth behind the incident would emerge soon.

Vijay also sent a pointed message to the DMK-led government, after police booked his party colleagues, including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar, under multiple sections for alleged lapses in rally management.

“CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men,” he said.

He added that he was ready to face any action.“You may do anything to me.”

The September 27 rally at Velusamypuram near Karur turned fatal when a massive crowd surged towards Vijay, leading to a stampede that killed 41 people, including women and children, and left about 60 others injured.

Police said organisers had underestimated crowd size and failed to control entry points, while sudden power cuts and confusion reportedly worsened panic.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who visited Karur within hours of the tragedy, announced relief measures and set up a one-member Commission of Inquiry headed by retired judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the lapses.

On Tuesday, DMK sources said the government would wait for the inquiry report before fixing accountability.

Stalin had earlier appealed for restraint, urging the public to avoid spreading unverified claims.

Opposition AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) criticised the DMK government, saying the loss of 41 lives showed“serious administrative failure.”

He said proper safety checks and coordination with the police could have prevented the disaster.

EPS also accused the ruling party of targeting opposition voices while failing to take responsibility for security arrangements.

With emotions running high, Vijay's statement is seen as both a damage-control move to assure supporters and a direct challenge to the DMK's narrative on the tragedy.

The state now awaits the inquiry report that will shape the political fallout of one of Tamil Nadu's worst rally disasters.