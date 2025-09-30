Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Africa wants to deepen business ties with US


2025-09-30 07:14:17
(MENAFN) Following a chain of discussions held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week in NY, South African Leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that his country is strengthening its trade and investment relations with the US.

According to the president’s weekly national newsletter, his recent schedule included official engagements such as a Trade and Investment Dialogue held by the US Chamber of Commerce, and summits with various American corporations, members of Congress as well as US administrations officials.

He stated that US corporations sounded confident of South Africa’s economic improvement and expressed dedication in more investment. Ramaphosa stated that ”some of these companies already have business operations in South Africa, while others are interested in investing,” he also mentioned ”all of the companies commended the reforms being undertaken by the government and the prospects for growth in our economy.”

The dialogue was hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce, an organization representing businesses in over 120 nations, and served to unite ministers, officials, and business leaders from both nations.

