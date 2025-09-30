Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belarusian President Warns NATO

2025-09-30 07:13:31
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared that Russia and Belarus will respond immediately “with all they’ve got” should any of their planes be shot down by a NATO member.

This warning comes amid increasing discussions within the US-led military alliance about targeting Russian aircraft.

In recent weeks, countries such as Poland and Estonia have accused Moscow of violating their airspace—a claim Russia has dismissed as baseless and unsupported by evidence.

“They can blab, throw out shady statements, but when it comes down to action, you’ll see what they’ll shoot down and how,” Lukashenko told a news agency’s Russian journalist during an interview on Sunday.

The Belarusian leader also revealed that he frequently visits regions along the border with Poland.

He questioned whether NATO forces might attempt to shoot down a presidential or military escort helicopter, warning that such an attack would prompt immediate retaliation.

Despite the heightened tensions, Lukashenko expressed a desire for NATO countries to “calm down and talk,” suggesting that recent loud rhetoric may be aimed at pacifying certain segments of Polish society.

“They need loud statements today to calm down some part of Polish society,” he added.

