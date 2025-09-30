Ticket Sales For FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 To Go Live Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ticket sales for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will begin today, 3pm, Doha time, at .

Fans can purchase tickets in three categories, with prices starting from QR25. Supporters can also purchase a Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of their team of choice during the group stage. Throughout the competition, fans will also be treated to a variety of entertainment and cultural activities.

All tickets will be digital and will include accessible seating options for disabled fans. A maximum of 6 tickets per person can be purchased at one time. Disabled fans wishing to request accessible seats can do so by sending an e-mail to [email protected] .



Asal powers into Qatar Classic quarter-finals

Al Gharafa beat Al Shorta; Al Duhail hold champions Al Ahli SFC in thriller QatarEnergy reveals fuel prices for October 2025

Read Also

The opening match will take place on December 1, 7:30pm, at Al Bayt Stadium featuring hosts Qatar and the winner of Palestine v Libya. The Final will be held on 18 December, 7pm, at the iconic Lusail Stadium. Other stadiums that will host matches during the tournament are Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City, Khalifa International and Stadium 974.



Qatar to host final three FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 matches Tickets for Qatar matches in World Cup 2026 qualifiers now on Sale

Read Also

A total of 16 teams will have a chance to lift the coveted FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 trophy. Nine of the highest FIFA ranked teams have qualified automatically, while 14 teams will vie for the remaining 7 spots in a series of qualifiers. The qualifying matches will be held ahead of the tournament on November 25-26 in Qatar, with ticket prices starting from QR15.

Qatar's spectacular line-up of mega-sporting events will kick off with the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 from November 3-27, followed by the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 from December 1-18. In addition, the country is also set to host the second edition of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025, which will take place on December 10, 13 and 17.

For the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, match schedule, visit: .