Qatarenergy Reveals Fuel Prices For October 2025
Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the upcoming month of October.
Prices for Premium-grade petrol and Super have increased with Premium-grade petrol now priced at QR2 per litre for October in comparison to QR1.95 in the current month. Meanwhile Super petrol will be sold at QR2.05 per litre in upcoming month as compared with QR2 for September.
The cost of diesel remains unchanged at QR2.05 per litre for October.
The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announced the monthly price list.
