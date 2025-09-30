Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy says Putin isn’t interested in triggering World War III

2025-09-30 07:11:42
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Antonio Tajani, the Italian Foreign Minister, stated that Putin is not interested in triggering a world war, responding to the allegations that Moscow could send drones targeting the EU country.

The other day, Zelensky alleged that Russia could attack Italy or other European countries with drone assaults. This month, both Poland as well as Estonia claimed that Moscow has violated their airspace, which Russia has denied the allegations.

On Sunday, at a Forza Italia party event in Telese Terme, Tajani stated that “I don’t think Putin wants to start World War III, so I want to reassure all Italians.”

He stated that “I don’t believe Putin wants to send drones to swarm us,” he also mentioned that he had talked about the matter with Guido Crossetto, the Defense Minister of Itali, that morning.

Poland alleged that Russia breached its airspace with drones in early September. Radosław Sikorski, the Foreign Minister of Poland, later cautioned that Poland would respond to future breaches with force.

