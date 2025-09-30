Italy says Putin isn’t interested in triggering World War III
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Antonio Tajani, the Italian Foreign Minister, stated that Putin is not interested in triggering a world war, responding to the allegations that Moscow could send drones targeting the EU country.
The other day, Zelensky alleged that Russia could attack Italy or other European countries with drone assaults. This month, both Poland as well as Estonia claimed that Moscow has violated their airspace, which Russia has denied the allegations.
On Sunday, at a Forza Italia party event in Telese Terme, Tajani stated that “I don’t think Putin wants to start World War III, so I want to reassure all Italians.”
He stated that “I don’t believe Putin wants to send drones to swarm us,” he also mentioned that he had talked about the matter with Guido Crossetto, the Defense Minister of Itali, that morning.
Poland alleged that Russia breached its airspace with drones in early September. Radosław Sikorski, the Foreign Minister of Poland, later cautioned that Poland would respond to future breaches with force.
The other day, Zelensky alleged that Russia could attack Italy or other European countries with drone assaults. This month, both Poland as well as Estonia claimed that Moscow has violated their airspace, which Russia has denied the allegations.
On Sunday, at a Forza Italia party event in Telese Terme, Tajani stated that “I don’t think Putin wants to start World War III, so I want to reassure all Italians.”
He stated that “I don’t believe Putin wants to send drones to swarm us,” he also mentioned that he had talked about the matter with Guido Crossetto, the Defense Minister of Itali, that morning.
Poland alleged that Russia breached its airspace with drones in early September. Radosław Sikorski, the Foreign Minister of Poland, later cautioned that Poland would respond to future breaches with force.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment