RAK Hospital Webinar Urges UAE Residents To Act Early Against The Growing Threat Of Cardio-Metabolic Syndrome Abdominal Obesity Is The Primary Trigger For The Condition

Simple lifestyle changes such as eating a balanced diet, staying physically active and keeping weight in check are the first line of defence

RAK, UAE - 30 September 2025 — Heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes are often thought of as separate health problems, but in reality, they are deeply connected by a single underlying condition: Cardio-Metabolic Syndrome (CMS). Few people have heard the name, yet CMS is fast becoming one of the biggest silent health threats in the country and globally, warned experts at the latest session of RAK Hospital's RAK Diabetes Challenge 2025 webinar series.

Leading the discussion, Specialist Endocrinologist at RAK Hospital, Dr. Hala Youssef Hamdy explained that CMS is not just about being overweight or having high blood sugar. 'It's a cluster of problems—obesity, insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and cholesterol imbalance—that together create the perfect storm for heart disease and diabetes,' she said. 'And what makes it dangerous is that many people don't even know they're at risk until a serious complication strikes.'

In the UAE, where obesity rates are climbing and cardiovascular disease remains the number one cause of death, the stakes are especially high. The growing trend of visceral fat—fat that builds up around the organs is particularly worrying, as it drives insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances that the body struggles to control. 'When hormones like adiponectin and leptin are disrupted, the body can no longer regulate appetite, fat storage, or blood sugar properly,' explained Dr. Hala. 'This sets off a vicious cycle that keeps worsening over time.'

The good news: CMS can be managed and even prevented if caught early. According to Dr. Hala, the first line of defense is simple lifestyle change: eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, and keeping weight in check. But she was clear that lifestyle alone may not always be enough. For high-risk individuals, medications are often necessary to control blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, while in cases of severe obesity, bariatric surgery can provide a life-changing reset.

'Early detection is key,' she stressed. 'By identifying people at risk, we can step in before CMS leads to irreversible damage. Prevention is always better and far easier than treating a heart attack or advanced diabetes.'

The session left participants with a powerful takeaway: CMS is not just a medical term—it's a wake-up call. With awareness, screening, and timely intervention, individuals can protect themselves and their families from one of the most dangerous health spirals of modern life.

RAK Hospital's RAK Diabetes Challenge 2025 continues to run weekly webinars, each designed to educate and empower the community on pressing health issues, from diabetes and obesity to heart disease and beyond.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 299 times

PR Category : Healthcare & Fitness

Posted on :Tuesday, September 30, 2025 2:47:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :