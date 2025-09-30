Bento Cakery Opens New Franchise Opportunities Across India's Tier-2 And Tier-3 Cities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India's fastest-growing dessert chain, Bento Cakery, has announced the expansion of its franchise program, targeting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities after winning the prestigious Franchisor of the Year 2024 award at the 20th International Franchise and Retail Show.
The recognition comes on the back of Bento Cakery's rapid growth, crossing 400+ outlets in record time. The brand's success stems from its signature bento cakes: compact, customizable, and affordable desserts that have quickly become a favorite for gifting and celebrations.
A Business Blueprint for the Future
The franchise model is designed to empower entrepreneurs with:
Low Entry Costs: Investment between INR 12-15 lakh, making it accessible for first-time business owners.
High Profitability: Small-format stores (400-500 sq. ft.) with in-house production achieve profit margins of 60-70%.
Trend Advantage: As the first brand to bring bento desserts to India, Bento Cakery continues to benefit from strong social media buzz and growing demand.
Franchise Manager Ayush Sharma said, "Being named 'Franchisor of the Year 2024' is an honor that validates our innovative and affordable business model. Our mission is to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with a proven path to success while bringing delightful desserts to every corner of India."
The company continues to provide franchisees with extensive training, manpower support, marketing assistance, and local vendor tie-ups for raw materials to ensure consistency and ease of operations.
Bento Cakery is now accepting applications for new franchise partners, inviting entrepreneurs to join what it calls - the fastest-growing success story in the dessert industry.
The recognition comes on the back of Bento Cakery's rapid growth, crossing 400+ outlets in record time. The brand's success stems from its signature bento cakes: compact, customizable, and affordable desserts that have quickly become a favorite for gifting and celebrations.
A Business Blueprint for the Future
The franchise model is designed to empower entrepreneurs with:
Low Entry Costs: Investment between INR 12-15 lakh, making it accessible for first-time business owners.
High Profitability: Small-format stores (400-500 sq. ft.) with in-house production achieve profit margins of 60-70%.
Trend Advantage: As the first brand to bring bento desserts to India, Bento Cakery continues to benefit from strong social media buzz and growing demand.
Franchise Manager Ayush Sharma said, "Being named 'Franchisor of the Year 2024' is an honor that validates our innovative and affordable business model. Our mission is to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with a proven path to success while bringing delightful desserts to every corner of India."
The company continues to provide franchisees with extensive training, manpower support, marketing assistance, and local vendor tie-ups for raw materials to ensure consistency and ease of operations.
Bento Cakery is now accepting applications for new franchise partners, inviting entrepreneurs to join what it calls - the fastest-growing success story in the dessert industry.
Company :-BentoCakery
User :- Vishal Srivastava
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment