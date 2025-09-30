New Book Illuminates Notre Dame's Enduring Leadership Legacy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) South Bend, IN, September 30, 2025 -- A new book by author and sports journalist Len Clark, Ph.D. brings the University of Notre Dame's unique leadership tradition to life for modern readers. Vision, Values, and Victories: Notre Dame Style Leadership explores how timeless principles of faith, integrity, service, and excellence can guide leaders in business, education, athletics, and beyond.
Drawing inspiration from legendary Notre Dame ?gures such as Father Edward Sorin, Father Theodore Hesburgh, Ara Parseghian, and MuJet McGraw, the book showcases how leaders with clear vision and unwavering values create victories that extend far beyond the scoreboard.
"Notre Dame's leadership ethos has always been about more than winning games," said Dr. Clark. "It's about inspiring others, acting ethically, and leaving a legacy of service and purpose. This book is both a reflection on that tradition and a practical playbook for leaders today."
The book features contributions from respected voices in leadership and Notre Dame circles, along with practical sections such as Clark's Corner, After Reading Reviews, and real-world exercises designed to help readers apply the lessons to their own careers and communities.
Vision, Values, and Victories blends history, storytelling, and actionable leadership insights - making it a valuable resource for executives, coaches, educators, students, and anyone seeking to lead with purpose.
Availability:
Vision, Values, and Victories: Notre Dame Style Leadership is available now at and in paperback and e-book formats through major online retailers.
About the Author:
Len Clark, Ph.D. is a multimedia sports journalist, broadcaster, and leadership consultant. With decades of experience covering Notre Dame athletics and teaching communication, Clark combines a historian's eye, a journalist's storytelling, and a leadership expert's practical insights to inspire today's leaders.
Media Contact:
Len Clark, Ph.D.
Email: ...
Website:
Drawing inspiration from legendary Notre Dame ?gures such as Father Edward Sorin, Father Theodore Hesburgh, Ara Parseghian, and MuJet McGraw, the book showcases how leaders with clear vision and unwavering values create victories that extend far beyond the scoreboard.
"Notre Dame's leadership ethos has always been about more than winning games," said Dr. Clark. "It's about inspiring others, acting ethically, and leaving a legacy of service and purpose. This book is both a reflection on that tradition and a practical playbook for leaders today."
The book features contributions from respected voices in leadership and Notre Dame circles, along with practical sections such as Clark's Corner, After Reading Reviews, and real-world exercises designed to help readers apply the lessons to their own careers and communities.
Vision, Values, and Victories blends history, storytelling, and actionable leadership insights - making it a valuable resource for executives, coaches, educators, students, and anyone seeking to lead with purpose.
Availability:
Vision, Values, and Victories: Notre Dame Style Leadership is available now at and in paperback and e-book formats through major online retailers.
About the Author:
Len Clark, Ph.D. is a multimedia sports journalist, broadcaster, and leadership consultant. With decades of experience covering Notre Dame athletics and teaching communication, Clark combines a historian's eye, a journalist's storytelling, and a leadership expert's practical insights to inspire today's leaders.
Media Contact:
Len Clark, Ph.D.
Email: ...
Website:
Company :-LTC Media
User :- Len Clark
Email :-...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment