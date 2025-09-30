Mos Textiles & External Affairs Shri Pabitra Margherita To Visit Moscow From 1- 3 October 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 29 September 2025, Delhi: Shri Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Moscow, Russia, from 1st to 3rd October 2025.
During the visit, Shri Margherita will hold a bilateral meeting with the Ministry of Industry & Trade of the Russian Federation, as well as with the Russian Union of Entrepreneurs of the Textile and Apparel Industry. These engagements will provide an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, and textile sectors, and explore avenues for enhancing collaboration between Indian and Russian businesses.
Shri Pabitra Margherita will also inaugurate the "Best of India - Indian Apparel and Textile Fair" in Moscow, being held from 1st to 3rd October 2025. The exclusive exhibition and buyer-seller meet will serve as a strategic gateway for Indian exporters to expand their presence in Russia and CIS markets. Over 100 Indian companies are expected to participate, showcasing products ranging from handloom and handicrafts to home furnishings, carpets, linens, apples, and garments. The fair will attract around 1,000 domestic and international buyers, providing Indian businesses a direct engagement platform with leading importers, wholesalers, and retailers from Russia. The fair is being presented by the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC).
The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening trade and cultural ties with Russia, and highlights the growing role of Indian textiles and apparel in global markets. These engagements will bolster bilateral trade, encourage market diversification, and enhance people-to-people linkages between the two countries.
