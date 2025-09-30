S. Korea Reaffirms Goal Of Denuclearizing The Korean Peninsula
"Denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula is the consistent goal of the international community, including South Korea and the United States," South Korea's foreign ministry said.
The ministry stressed that the UN has also been calling for North Korea to denuclearize through a series of Security Council resolutions, according to (Yonhap) news agency.
Addressing a general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong reiterated North Korea's position that it will never give up its nuclear program "under any circumstances."
He said imposing denuclearization is "tantamount to demanding (North Korea) surrender sovereignty and its right to existence."
The ministry said Seoul will continue its diplomatic efforts to achieve peaceful coexistence and mutual growth through comprehensive dialogue under close coordination with the US.denuclearizing international community UN
