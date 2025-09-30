Turkmenistan To Roll Out Red Carpet For CIS Council Meeting In 2026
The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Khodjamyrat Geldimyradov.
The agenda covered 15 issues, with particular significance for Turkmenistan approved the strategy for digitalizing multimodal transport corridors and the action plan for the second stage of the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030. Both initiatives are expected to boost the country's transit potential and accelerate the development of its digital economy.
Participants also endorsed the CIS Scientific and Technological Development Strategy through 2035, the concept for cooperation in the information society and digital economy, as well as documents on construction standardization and measures against locust pests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment