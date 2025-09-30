Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan To Roll Out Red Carpet For CIS Council Meeting In 2026


2025-09-30 07:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 30. The Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) convened its regular session in Minsk, where it was resolved that the subsequent meeting will be hosted in Ashgabat during the first half of 2026, Trend reports.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Khodjamyrat Geldimyradov.

The agenda covered 15 issues, with particular significance for Turkmenistan approved the strategy for digitalizing multimodal transport corridors and the action plan for the second stage of the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030. Both initiatives are expected to boost the country's transit potential and accelerate the development of its digital economy.

Participants also endorsed the CIS Scientific and Technological Development Strategy through 2035, the concept for cooperation in the information society and digital economy, as well as documents on construction standardization and measures against locust pests.

