Kazakhstan, UAE Set Sights On Strengthening Military Ties And Tech Exchange

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today received Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in security and military education, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The President praised the UAE's achievements in the defense industry and underscored the potential for sharing expertise in advanced technologies and innovation. He also noted the dynamic development of relations between Astana and Abu Dhabi across all spheres and reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership.

Minister Al Mazrouei conveyed greetings from UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He expressed confidence that his visit would provide new momentum to bilateral military cooperation.