COP29 President Calls For Climate Action With Human Dev't In Driver's Seat

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investing in human development is a wise climate strategy, COP29 President and Special Envoy of the Azerbaijani President for Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, said during the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

Babayev highlighted achievements from COP29, emphasizing that climate action goes beyond reducing emissions or applying new technologies.

"It primarily concerns people's health, skills, education, livelihoods, and dignity. COP29 introduced the first Human Development Day and launched Baku's Human Development Initiative for climate resilience. The initiative focused on education, health, social protection, employment, and skill development, especially for children and youth," he said

He added that the initiative produced a comprehensive results package.

"First, we placed human development at the center of global attention by convening high-level leaders to evaluate how climate change affects people's lives. High-level leaders assessed the impact of climate change on human development, considering stressed health systems, children deprived of education, and workers needing new skills. The program included thematic seminars on education, health, green jobs, and youth unemployment, providing international representatives with opportunities for knowledge exchange and practical solutions.

Second, we united stakeholders to establish guiding principles for human development in the context of climate sustainability, providing a clear roadmap for the years ahead. These principles urge countries to align climate action with human development, highlighting education, employment, and health as essential pillars of sustainability. They also stress the importance of involving governments, employers, trade unions, civil society, the scientific community, and youth in shaping just and equitable transition pathways," he added.

Babayev emphasized that the principles also encourage investment in education systems, climate literacy, and training programs to equip young people with essential skills for a green economy and energy transition.

"Finally, the initiative created new platforms for sustainability," Babayev said, citing the establishment of the Climate and Health Resilience Coalition with the World Health Organization to ensure health remains a climate priority and achievements are transferred to future COP presidencies.

At COP29, we agreed that investing in human development is a smart climate investment. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection was a key partner, showing that social protection, employment policies, and skills development are central pillars of climate resilience. We look forward to continuing these initiatives and partnerships," he concluded.