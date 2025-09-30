Azerbaijan Reports Substantial Gains From Social Reform Packages
In his speech at Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Aliyev noted that during this period, the minimum wage increased more than threefold (3.1 times), the minimum pension nearly tripled (2.9 times), and the average monthly pension rose by 2.6 times. He added that social allowances and pension payments grew fivefold, reaching 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion).
"The average targeted state social assistance rose 2.5 times, the subsistence level increased by 65 percent, and the eligibility criteria for aid were more than doubled ( 2.2 times).
The number of labor contracts increased by 41 percent to 1.85 million, with the majority of this growth occurring in the private sector," the minister added.
