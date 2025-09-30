Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Reports Substantial Gains From Social Reform Packages

Azerbaijan Reports Substantial Gains From Social Reform Packages


2025-09-30 07:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ Azerbaijan has implemented five major social reform packages over the past seven years, providing additional annual funding of 7.6 billion manat ($4.4 billion) and benefiting around 4 million people, said the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Anar Aliyev, Trend reports.

In his speech at Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Aliyev noted that during this period, the minimum wage increased more than threefold (3.1 times), the minimum pension nearly tripled (2.9 times), and the average monthly pension rose by 2.6 times. He added that social allowances and pension payments grew fivefold, reaching 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion).

"The average targeted state social assistance rose 2.5 times, the subsistence level increased by 65 percent, and the eligibility criteria for aid were more than doubled ( 2.2 times).

The number of labor contracts increased by 41 percent to 1.85 million, with the majority of this growth occurring in the private sector," the minister added.

MENAFN30092025000187011040ID1110129580

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search