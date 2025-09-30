Decisive Support For Ukraine Can Lead To Turning Point In This War Von Der Leyen
"It has been now three years and seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine continues to resist on the battleground ceding virtually no territory this year. In the last 1,000 days, Russia only captured 1% of the occupied territory of Ukraine. This despite more than a quarter of million Russians losing their lives on the battlefield this year," she said.
At the same time, von der Leyen pointed out that Russia is "increasingly under pressure economically."
"Interest rates are at 17% and inflation well above 10%. [...] Russia's GDP is projected to slow down, from 4.3% in 2024 to 0.9% in 2025," she said.Read also: EU 'reparations loan' for Ukraine could reach EUR 130B – Reuters
"I believe firmly that we are at a moment where decisive action on our side can lead to a turning point in this conflict," von der Leyen said.
According to her, EU leaders will meet in Copenhagen on Wednesday to discuss further steps to strengthen support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia.
