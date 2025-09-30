FM Sybiha Speaks About Ukraine's Expectations From EU Leaders' Meeting In Copenhagen
He stressed that Ukraine expects progress in opening the clusters, noting that it is difficult to predict when this might happen.
“Unfortunately, Hungary continues to block [the opening of negotiation clusters], despite all our proposals and Ukraine's constructive position,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed.
In this context, he noted that Ukraine will respond in kind to all unfriendly steps taken by the Hungarian side.
According to him, future security guarantees for Ukraine, the use of frozen assets and further pressure on Russia, as well as defense packages will also be discussed in Copenhagen.Read also: Critical situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Sybiha and Grossi discuss threats to nuclear safety
“The defense packages that would strengthen Ukraine today are, first and foremost, air defense systems, artillery shells, scaling up our capabilities to produce drones, and other issues that are important to us today,” the Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, Copenhagen will host an informal summit of EU heads of state and governme t, with two main issues on the agenda: strengthening Europe's common defense and supporting Ukraine.
Hungary banned a number of Ukrainian media outlets in response to the ban on several pro-Russian Hungarian publications in Ukraine.
