Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM Sybiha Speaks About Ukraine's Expectations From EU Leaders' Meeting In Copenhagen

FM Sybiha Speaks About Ukraine's Expectations From EU Leaders' Meeting In Copenhagen


2025-09-30 07:07:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in an interview with Ukrinform.

He stressed that Ukraine expects progress in opening the clusters, noting that it is difficult to predict when this might happen.

“Unfortunately, Hungary continues to block [the opening of negotiation clusters], despite all our proposals and Ukraine's constructive position,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed.

In this context, he noted that Ukraine will respond in kind to all unfriendly steps taken by the Hungarian side.

According to him, future security guarantees for Ukraine, the use of frozen assets and further pressure on Russia, as well as defense packages will also be discussed in Copenhagen.

Read also: Critical situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Sybiha and Grossi discuss threats to nuclear safety

“The defense packages that would strengthen Ukraine today are, first and foremost, air defense systems, artillery shells, scaling up our capabilities to produce drones, and other issues that are important to us today,” the Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, Copenhagen will host an informal summit of EU heads of state and governme t, with two main issues on the agenda: strengthening Europe's common defense and supporting Ukraine.

Hungary banned a number of Ukrainian media outlets in response to the ban on several pro-Russian Hungarian publications in Ukraine.

MENAFN30092025000193011044ID1110129578

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search