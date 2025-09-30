Ukraine, Angola Entering New Stage Of Cooperation Embassy
The embassy recalled that since the launch of official contacts, the two states have consistently fostered an atmosphere of mutual understanding and friendship based on the principles of equality, respect for international law, and shared interests.
An important step on this path was the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Angola Joao Lourenco, current chairperson of the African Union, held in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting confirmed both countries' readiness to build political dialogue on the basis of trust, strengthen cooperation, and contribute to a just and secure world that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.Read also: Ukrainian, Angolan presidents discuss partnership in agriculture, technology
"We are convinced that relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Angola are entering a new stage of development and gaining new momentum, which opens up additional opportunities for deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation and will help strengthen peace, security, and stability,” the embassy said.
