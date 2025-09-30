Zelensky Signs Law Establishing Two Higher Administrative Courts
The law establishes a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal.
It establishes that both courts will be located in the capital.
It is specified that the jurisdiction of the newly created courts will cover the entire territory of Ukraine, i.e., they will have nationwide jurisdiction.
The new institutions are granted the status of higher specialized courts, which means they will play a leading role in the consideration of administrative cases, thereby increasing the effectiveness of the protection of the rights, freedoms, and interests of individuals in the sphere of public-legal relations.
The document was developed in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Law“On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine”On the Judicial System and Status of Judges“ and certain other legislative acts regarding the legal basis for the establishment and functioning of the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal” to launch the activities of these courts.Read also: Polish president's signing of aid law for Ukrainians ends legal uncertainty – ambassador
The creation of a court for public disputes, which will hear administrative cases against national state bodies, is provided for in the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policy of December 11, 2024, the European Commission's Report on Ukraine dated October 30, 2024, the Ukraine Facility, the Roadmap on the Rule of Law, and is covered by the standards of the Council of Europe.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the establishment of a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal.
Illustrative photo: Office of the President
