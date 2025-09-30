KPC Declares LNG Prices For October
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) declared on Tuesday new prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), propane, and butane, for October.
In a statement to KUNA, the corporation said a metric ton of propane would be sold for USD 495, in October, and a metric ton of butane for USD 475.
Both propane and butane are used in the petrochemical industry, cooking, heating, and other purposes.
LNG prices are mainly affected by global oil prices, market supply and demand, and other factors. (end)
