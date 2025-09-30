Kuwait Fire Force Conducts Inspection Campaign In Al-Ardiya Industrial
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) conducted an inspection campaign on Tuesday in Al-Ardiya Industrial Area, resulting in the administrative closure of 33 shops and establishments for violating regulations.
The campaign also resulted in the issuance of 109 notices and 13 closure warnings to other establishments under the supervision of Acting Deputy Chief for Civil Protection at KFF, Brigadier General Omar Bouresli.
In a statement to KUNA, Brigadier General Bouresli said that the campaign came in response to KFF's national responsibility to protect lives and property and improve community safety and security.
He added that the Fire Force continues its daily campaigns across the country to monitor violations and ensure compliance with safety and fire prevention standards, including improper and random storage, failure to obtain the necessary licenses, and neglected equipment that lacks maintenance.
Bouresli urged institutions and building owners to fully comply with safety and fire prevention requirements and cooperate with inspection teams to avoid closure decisions or legal action, emphasizing that the primary goal is to protect lives and property and ensure a safe environment for all. (end)
ajr
