Kuwaiti Soof Wool Mill Displays At Prestigious Fair In Italy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Soof Wool Mill participated with a dedicated booth at the Exhibition on Sustainable Innovations, held in Rome, Italy, from September 29 to October 3.
The fair was held on the occasion of the Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformations, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
The opening ceremony was headed by FAO Director General Dr. Qu Dongyu in the presence of Nasser Al-Qahtani, Ambassador of Kuwait to Italy, Yousef Juhail, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to FAO, and Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Head of AlSadu Society, as well as Dr Abdulaziz Mohammad Altateeqi , representative of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, member of the External Advisory Panel of the conference.
The Kuwaiti booth was also attended by distinguished ambassadors, permanent representatives of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries in Italy as well as Rome-based UN organizations, in addition to a number of other countries.
Kuwait is the only Arab country participating in this exhibition from the Near East region along with other country members of FAO from other regions.
The Global Conference's Taskforce has evaluated Kuwaiti Soof Wool Mill's proposal and formally approved the participation thereby providing an exceptional opportunity to present Kuwait on the international arena. This platform highlighted Kuwait's pioneering role in advancing sustainable, heritage-based industries through innovative wool processing practices that integrate environmental responsibilities with cultural heritage preservation.
AlSadu Society and Kuwaiti Soof Wool Mill extended their appreciation and gratitude to the
Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) as well as to Kuwait Institute for
Scientific Research (KISR) for their continued support and cooperation in ensuring the success
of this initiative. (end)
nbs
The fair was held on the occasion of the Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformations, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
The opening ceremony was headed by FAO Director General Dr. Qu Dongyu in the presence of Nasser Al-Qahtani, Ambassador of Kuwait to Italy, Yousef Juhail, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to FAO, and Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Head of AlSadu Society, as well as Dr Abdulaziz Mohammad Altateeqi , representative of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, member of the External Advisory Panel of the conference.
The Kuwaiti booth was also attended by distinguished ambassadors, permanent representatives of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries in Italy as well as Rome-based UN organizations, in addition to a number of other countries.
Kuwait is the only Arab country participating in this exhibition from the Near East region along with other country members of FAO from other regions.
The Global Conference's Taskforce has evaluated Kuwaiti Soof Wool Mill's proposal and formally approved the participation thereby providing an exceptional opportunity to present Kuwait on the international arena. This platform highlighted Kuwait's pioneering role in advancing sustainable, heritage-based industries through innovative wool processing practices that integrate environmental responsibilities with cultural heritage preservation.
AlSadu Society and Kuwaiti Soof Wool Mill extended their appreciation and gratitude to the
Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) as well as to Kuwait Institute for
Scientific Research (KISR) for their continued support and cooperation in ensuring the success
of this initiative. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment