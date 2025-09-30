Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Net Asset Value(S)


2025-09-30 07:01:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 September 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company ”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 26 September 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 35.77 pence.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau 		...
+44 20 7523 4525

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


MENAFN30092025004107003653ID1110129518

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search