AI In Telehealth & Telemedicine: Worldwide Market Insights And Business Opportunities 2025-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|385
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|USD 4.22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|USD 27.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|36.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics:
- Drivers:
- Increasing Adoption of Virtual Assistant Chatbots Rising Popularity of E-Prescriptions Growing Adoption of EHRs in Healthcare Settings Advancements in Digital Health Technologies Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals
- Regulatory Variations Across Regions Lack of Advanced Telemedicine Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
- Growing Popularity of Virtual Healthcare Solutions Emergence of AI and ML Favorable Government Initiatives and Reimbursement Policies Rising Focus on Home Healthcare Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring Markets
- Increasing Data Breaches and Medical Identity Theft Cases Complexities of Big Data in Healthcare
- Gen AI for Medical Documentation Innovations in Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
Case Studies:
- Transforming Patient Care and Operational Efficiency with Caregility Virtual Nursing Solution Teladoc Health to Provide Medicare Advantage Plan for Closing Gaps and Boosting Quality Ratings LMH Health to Reduce Nurse Workload with Virtual Nursing
Companies Profiled:
- Medtronic Teladoc Health, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Cisco Systems, Inc. GE Healthcare Epic Systems Corporation Oracle Doximity, Inc. Included Health, Inc. Zoom Communications, Inc. American Well Siemens Healthineers AG AMC Health Telespecialists Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Walgreen Co.) Caregility CVS Health AliveCor, Inc. Elation HealthTap, Inc. Other Players
- Curai Health Andor Health K Health Transcarent BioIntelliSense, Inc.
