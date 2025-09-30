Lung Health Foundation: 'Canadian Charities Face Obstacles As The Postal Strike Threatens To Block Millions In Essential Year-End Donations'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's Largest Charity Dedicated to Lung Health Responds to the Launch of a Canada Post Strike

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A postal strike in Canada disproportionately threatens the lifeblood of Canadian charities, especially health charities, by blocking trusted fundraising channels and cutting off access to essential long-term donor segments, leaving charities without vital funds when they're needed most, says Canada's Lung Health Foundation in response to last week's launch of a countrywide postal strike.

Canada's largest charity dedicated to lung health is calling on the federal government to act decisively and expedite the return of mail service to prevent further financial impact on the non-profit charity sector. Restoring mail flow is especially crucial for organizations running health programs, research initiatives, and urgent patient services. Older long-time supporters, who provide the backbone of sustained support for free programs and rural outreach, are less comfortable giving online, so every delayed cheque threatens the continuity of life-changing programs.

Unlike businesses, charities cannot simply switch to alternative service providers, and mail-based fundraising remains critical to programs, research, and direct aid.

“Direct mail remains one of the most important ways Canadians support the causes closest to their hearts,” says Jessica Buckley, President & CEO of the Lung Health Foundation.“While we offer robust multiple digital options to our donors, long-time supporters, who value tradition and trust in mail, are deeply impacted. We call on the government and Canada Post to restore mail service urgently so charities can continue delivering key support to individuals and families. Moreover, mail disruption strikes charities at their most vulnerable: the year-end giving window and the older donor base that only the postal service can reliably reach. Without mail, charities lose irreplaceable resources to serve Canadians, especially those struggling with health challenges.”

Buckley adds that 75% of Lung Health Foundation's individual donors give primarily through the charity's Direct Mail Program.“Many of these loyal long-time supporters have been relying on Canada Post to deliver their holiday season donations for decades. Cuts to postal services are direct cuts to the impact made possible by some of Canada's most generous older adults. This disruption is affecting the tradition of giving.”

For Lung Health Foundation, 50% of individual giving happens during the last four months of the year.

