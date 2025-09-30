Focal One® Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Campaign Shines Spotlight On Robotic HIFU Treatment Option

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Focal OneProstate Cancer Awareness Month Campaign Shines Spotlight on Robotic HIFU Treatment Option

Focal One Robotic HIFU Patient Story Featured on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on Lifetime Network



AUSTIN, Texas – September 30, 2025 – EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced that its non-invasive, nonsurgical treatment option, Focal One Robotic HIFU, was featured on national television on Friday, September 26, reaching millions of viewers nationwide. The segment, which included an interview with a patient treated with Focal One, aired during an episode of Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on the Lifetime Network, as part of the company's Prostate Cancer Awareness Month campaign. This broadcast reached viewers across the United States, providing unprecedented national exposure, allowing millions of people across the country to learn about Focal One. In addition, the Company drove multiple patient education events and partnered with hospitals and practices to further educate their local communities through a variety of outreach activities.

During the interview conducted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, prostate cancer patient, Peter D., from Austin, TX, shared his journey from evaluating different treatment options to selecting Focal One Robotic HIFU. Peter explained how he achieved his cancer treatment goals with minimal disruption to his daily life, rapidly returning to normal activities. He was joined on the show by his urologist, Eric Giesler, MD, from Urology Austin, who highlighted how Focal One fits in the spectrum of treatment options in the management of prostate cancer.

Following the show, Dr. Eric Giesler commented,“More patients like Peter are seeking an effective treatment for their prostate cancer without impacting their quality of life. We have entered a new era in the management of prostate cancer where eligible patients now have a non-invasive treatment option with Focal One Robotic HIFU that precisely targets the cancer in the prostate while avoiding the morbidity and the complications of radical treatments such as surgery and radiotherapy. Through advancements in technology, we are now able to diagnose a patient with prostate cancer more accurately which enables us to offer a non-invasive treatment to certain patients, maximizing cancer control and minimizing side effects, which can significantly impact a patient's quality of life on a daily basis.”

Ryan Rhodes, CEO commented,“We would like to thank Peter for sharing his inspiring story, so other men can benefit from his prostate cancer journey. This national exposure along with all the regional activities are a significant step forward in Focal One's efforts to raise awareness among patients, caregivers, physicians, and the broader public. More patients, like Peter, are seeking treatments like Focal One to target their cancer, while avoiding the debilitating side effects of radical treatments.”

The full interview is available at .

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit

