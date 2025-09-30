AI Dash Cams Market Size To Reach USD 9.71 Billion By 2032 Due To The Surging Demand For Accident Prevention And Road Safety SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. AI DashCam Market was valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.39% during the forecast period 2025–2032. Austin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Dash Cams Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The AI Dash Cams Market Size was valued at USD 2.85 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.71 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.60% during 2025-2032.” The increased interest in road safety and accident prevention worldwide is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the global market for AI dash cams. Governments, fleet users, and individual consumers are searching for solutions to increase road safety as a result of the large number of fatalities, serious injuries, and significant property damage caused by traffic accidents worldwide. AI dash cams are proactive safety tools that include lane departure warning, collision detection, real-time alerts, and driver behavior monitoring. These dash cams promote fleet insurance compliance, enhance driver accountability, and lower accident liability. Get a Sample Report of AI Dash Cams Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Tesla Nvidia AI Dashcam Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.85 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.60% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation .By Features (Collision Detection, Lane Departure Warning, GPS Tracking, Real-Time Alerts, and Parking Monitoring)

.By Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Dash Cams, Machine Learning-Based Dash Cams, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Dash Cams, and Cloud-Connected Dash Cams)

.By Application (Personal Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Public Transport Vehicles, and Emergency Vehicles)

.By End User (Individual Consumers, Fleet Operators, Ride-Hailing Services, and Law Enforcement Agencies)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application, Personal Vehicles led the market with nearly 60.08% share in 2024

The Personal Vehicles segment holds the largest market share in the AI dash cams market owing to increasing consumer awareness about road safety, high adoption of connected car-related technologies, and rise in demand for advanced driver assistance features. Commercial Vehicles segment is growing at the fastest pace, due to logistics firms, fleet operators, and ride-hailing services installing AI dash cams in their vehicles to monitor their driver's behavior.

By Features, Collision Detection accounted for around 35.20% of the market in 2024

The features segment dominated the market in 2024 as the as the number of road accidents is increasing and fleet operators and individual consumers are adopting these systems demanding for real-time alerts to avoid crashes. lane departure warning segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to regulatory, drive monitoring technology and arena for integrating these features with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

By Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Dash Cams dominated with about 34.20% share in 2024

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered dash cams led the market in 2024 due to the capabilities of real-time monitoring, facial recognition, object detection and behavioral analysis provided by AI-powered dash cams that currently dominate the market. The fastest-growing segment will be machine learning-based dash cams due to their self-learning capability and improving accuracy with time.

By End User, Individual Consumers Led the Market in 2024

The largest share is occupied by individual consumers due to increase in road safety awareness, adoption to prevent accidents and reduce insurance fraud by personal vehicle owners. The fleet operators will be in a fast-growing segment owing to driver accountability, operational efficiency, and strict adherence to safety regulations.

North America is Dominating Region in the Market; Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region in the Market

North America is the leading regional segment of AI Dash Cams Market share 36.40%, with an extensive automotive infrastructure, prevalent adoption of connected vehicle technologies, and strict road safety regulations. AI dash cam market in the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth with a CAGR 17.32%, owing to rapid urbanization, soaring vehicle ownership, and growing emphasis towards road safety.

Recent Developments:



In October 2024, Viofo introduced the A329 dash cam, featuring 4K at 60fps recording, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and external SSD support for extended footage storage. In August 2025, Samsara launched its AI-powered Multicam system, offering real-time 360° visibility and AI-driven hazard detection to enhance fleet safety and situational awareness.

Exclusive Sections of the AI Dash Cams Market Report (The USPs):

DEPLOYMENT & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand the average number of AI dash cams deployed per fleet operator and the volume of AI-driven alerts generated per vehicle, reflecting operational intensity.

DUAL-LENS & FEATURE ADOPTION INDEX – helps you gauge the penetration of dual-lens (road + driver-facing) dash cams and the rate of adoption of ADAS features like lane departure and collision warnings.

CLOUD & CONNECTIVITY INTEGRATION – helps you assess how widely AI dash cams are connected with cloud-based fleet management platforms, GPS tracking, and real-time incident detection systems.

SAFETY & RISK MITIGATION IMPACT – helps you measure reductions in accident-related claims and highlight the role of AI dash cams in lowering fleet risks.

INSURANCE & COST-SAVINGS BENCHMARK – helps you evaluate average insurance premium reductions and cost benefits directly tied to dash cam adoption.

ROI & PAYBACK CYCLE – helps you identify the typical return-on-investment timeline (in months) for fleet operators implementing AI dash cam solutions.

