Aclaris Therapeutics To Host In-Person And Webcast R&D Day,“Patient Focused Innovation: Addressing Gaps In Immuno-Inflammatory Markets”, In New York On October 14, 2025

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will host it's 2025 R&D Day in Midtown, New York on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's progress in addressing therapeutic gaps in immuno-inflammatory markets. To register, please click here .

The event will feature presentations by Aclaris leadership and Zuzana Diamant, MD, PhD, FERS (Pulmonologist and Clinical Pharmacologist affiliated with the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology at the University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands) and Michael C. Cameron, MD, FAAD (Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai, New York), who will highlight Aclaris' development of kinase and immune pathway inhibitor franchises addressing therapeutically relevant, validated immune targets, and the markets and gaps the Company seeks to address.

Among the topics that Aclaris leadership will discuss are:



Aclaris' work in developing uniquely potent small and large molecule product candidates to address significant gaps in important I&I indications

Perspectives on Aclaris' innovative discovery technology platform, and its progress towards its goal of“drugging the undruggable” by targeting previously inaccessible components of the kinome and multiple pathways

Insights into the Company's progress with its potential best-in-class ITK inhibition franchise

More on Aclaris' TSLP franchise, and Aclaris' progress in developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies against validated targets New updates on Aclaris' execution on its ongoing clinical trials and on designing future clinical programs



A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be accessible on the Events page of the Company's website: . The webcast will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Zuzana Diamant, MD PhD FERS

Dr. Zuzana Diamant is a Pulmonologist and Clinical Pharmacologist, affiliated with the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology at the University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands; Guest Professor at the Department of Microbiology Immunology & Transplantation, KU Leuven, Belgium and past Guest Professor of Asthma and Allergy Research at Skåne University Hospital in Lund, Sweden (2011-2022; still collaborating). She also holds an affiliation at the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Thomayer Hospital, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic. Dr. Diamant works as a consultant and principal investigator within the field of Respiratory Diseases with a focus on Clinical and Translational Asthma and Allergy Research, including clinical asthma models, (non-invasive) sampling methods, biomarkers, pathophysiologic mechanisms and targeted drug interventions. In parallel, she has been involved in teaching and supervising PhD students and Postdocs and she is a frequent invited faculty speaker for international respiratory societies. In addition, Professor Diamant is/has been actively involved in several scientific and educational initiatives within the following professional societies: European Respiratory Society (ERS) – faculty speaker and chairing a session at ERS2025 (Amsterdam, NL); EAACI and ISAF-RHINA2025 – faculty speaker (Porto, Portugal), task force chair and past Chair of the Asthma Section/ ExCom member (2017-2019); and past Chair of the Asthma Expert Panel (2020-2024) at European Forum for Research and Education in Allergy and Airway Diseases (EUFOREA).

About Michael C. Cameron, MD FAAD

Dr. Michael Cameron is an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai in New York. He is a board-certified dermatologist with expertise in drug development and inflammatory skin diseases with previous experience in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare consulting. He is a consultant for various biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Cameron completed his residency training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the University of Colorado. Prior to residency training, he received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and his medical degree from the University of South Florida and was a medical director at Pfizer. He has expertise in the treatment of eczema, psoriasis, alopecia areata and other types of hair loss, vitiligo, acne, and skin cancer. He is co-author of more than 20 publications in peer-reviewed medical journals and 2 dermatology textbook chapters. He has also presented his research at numerous medical conferences.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris' current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding its product candidates, including the potential for its ITK inhibitors to be best-in-class, as well as their therapeutic potential, and its discovery technology platform to“drug the undruggable”. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Aclaris' reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, Aclaris' ability to enter into strategic partnerships on commercially reasonable terms, the uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic environment and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the“SEC Filings” page of the“Investors” section of Aclaris' website at . Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

