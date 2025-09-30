Lantronix Launches Edgefabric.Ai Visual Orchestration Platform To Accelerate Edge AI Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform Empowers Customers to Bring AI From Prototype to Production in Minutes, Not Months

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today unveiled EdgeFabric, a no-code development platform purpose-built exclusively for Lantronix Open-QTM System-on-Module (SOM) solutions. With businesses can design and deploy Edge AI applications in minutes, rather than months, without needing a team of AI experts.

Targeted at high-growth markets such as smart surveillance, drones, transportation, traffic control, Industrial IoT, commercial infrastructure and defense/public safety, EdgeFabric makes AI accessible to customers across widespread industries.

Making Edge AI Simple

Deploying AI at the Edge is typically a complex, time-consuming process that requires specialized knowledge. EdgeFabric automates much of this work, enabling developers to drag, drop and deploy AI models quickly. The platform integrates seamlessly with Lantronix Open-Q hardware and leading AI model ecosystems, automatically configuring for optimal performance across CPUs, GPUs, DSPs and NPUs. It streamlines data pipelines for video and sensor inputs, provides real-time visualization and offers pre-built templates for common use cases, such as surveillance, anomaly detection and safety monitoring.

“With we're opening the door for organizations that want to adopt AI at the edge but lack in-house expertise,” said Saleel Awsare, president and CEO of Lantronix.“This platform exemplifies our evolution from hardware supplier to solutions partner, giving customers faster innovation cycles, lower costs and scalable deployment options.”

In addition to ease of use, EdgeFabric auto-generates production-ready code in Python and C++, helping customers move directly from prototype to deployment. The platform makes it simple to build and adjust pipelines, fine-tune parameters and adapt workflows quickly, enabling faster, more efficient deployment.

Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

The global Edge AI market is projected to reach $25.65 billion in 2025 and expand to $143.06 billion by 2034, according to Precedence Research. Lantronix is well-positioned to capture this growth by removing barriers to adoption and accelerating its customers' time-to-market.

“At Lantronix, we are committed to empowering our customers in the rapidly expanding Edge AI market with innovative, secure and compliant solutions,” added Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at “EdgeFabric is the latest example of how we help customers bring intelligent, real-time decision-making to the edge.”

Debut at Imagine Conference

Lantronix's EdgeFabric will debut with live demonstrations at the Imagine conference on Oct. 1, 2025, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif., hosted by EDGE IMPULSE, a Qualcomm® company. The event will also be available globally via live stream.

Learn more about Lantronix's EdgeFabric platform here . For more information on Lantronix's Open-Q SOMs, visit SOM solutions . Lantronix also offers Engineering Services for development support.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity, and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT, and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security, and a competitive edge in today's AI-driven world.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

