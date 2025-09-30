Willis Lease Finance Corporation Welcomes Pascal Picano As SVP, Aircraft Leasing & Trading

Pascal reports directly to Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC, and will work closely with Marc Pierpoint, Senior Vice President, Head of Trading & Investments, to drive the continued growth and evolution of WLFC's portfolio.

In this newly created role, Pascal will be building upon the Company's leading aviation leasing platform by strategically growing its aircraft portfolio. He will also support the Company's commitment to investing in next-generation assets that meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry. Marc Pierpoint will continue to focus on growth of the engine portfolio.

“Pascal has been a trusted figure in aviation finance for decades, and we are delighted to welcome him to the WLFC senior leadership team,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer.“He will be an invaluable addition, bringing deep expertise, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a proven track record to our organization.”

“I am honored to join WLFC, a company I have long admired for its innovation and leadership in aviation leasing and MRO,” said Pascal Picano.“I look forward to working closely with Austin, Marc, and the broader team to build on the company's strong momentum and help realize the next phase of WLFC's success.”

Pascal brings more than 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, specializing in aircraft acquisition, leasing, and capital raising. He most recently served as a Member of the Board of Directors at Avia Solutions Group and previously held senior leadership roles at Carlyle Aviation Partners (formerly Apollo Aviation Group). Throughout his career, Pascal has structured complex transactions, raised equity and debt for aircraft deals, and built and led high-performing teams across the aviation finance sector.

