'Gen-Z Protest In Nepal, Youth Uprising Here...': Vijay Aide Aadhav Arjuna After Stampede, Stirs Controversy

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two days after 41 people, including eight children, died in Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Karur, his deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna stirred a controversy by urging the nation's youth to launch a resolution in a social media post that was later deleted.

In his post, citing the recent Gen-Z protests in Nepal that led to a regime change, Aadhav Arjuna allegedly urged the youth of Tamil Nadu to rise up against the MK Stalin-led government. He said“the only way to restore order is a youth revolution.”

He said,“If the police have become the servants of the ruling class, the only way to restore order is a youth revolution. Just as in Sri Lanka and Nepal, the youth and the Gen-Z came together to create a revolution against the authority, a youth uprising will occur here too.”

“That uprising is going to be the foundation for regime change.”

Aadhav Arjuna's now deleted post from X

Pls note: Translation taken from Google. Any error is regretted.

While the post was deleted later, it kicked up a storm as many came together to slam the TVK leader. Also Read | What triggered the tragedy at actor Vijay's rally in Karur?

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja asked was it not“anti-national” to call for a revolution when your state of peaceful.

“Aadhav Arjuna posted on Twitter speaking about Sri Lanka and Nepal revolutions. India is a peaceful country...When your state is prosperous, you are claiming something revolutionary. Is it not anti-national?” DMK MP A Raja said.

| Vijay releases first video message after stampede at TVK's Karur rally kills 41

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said,“A corrupt person caught in the clutches of the Enforcement Directorate, who is trying to make political deals by showing off the crowd and who has created a huge loss and great tragedy, is calling for a revolution. Is he dreaming that a revolution can be carried out by paying money and using 100 influencers?”

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi also called Aadhav Arjuna's post“irresponsible” and cautioned that it could incite violence.