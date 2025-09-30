'Gen-Z Protest In Nepal, Youth Uprising Here...': Vijay Aide Aadhav Arjuna After Stampede, Stirs Controversy
In his post, citing the recent Gen-Z protests in Nepal that led to a regime change, Aadhav Arjuna allegedly urged the youth of Tamil Nadu to rise up against the MK Stalin-led government. He said“the only way to restore order is a youth revolution.”
He said,“If the police have become the servants of the ruling class, the only way to restore order is a youth revolution. Just as in Sri Lanka and Nepal, the youth and the Gen-Z came together to create a revolution against the authority, a youth uprising will occur here too.”
“That uprising is going to be the foundation for regime change.”
Aadhav Arjuna's now deleted post from X
Pls note: Translation taken from Google. Any error is regretted.
While the post was deleted later, it kicked up a storm as many came together to slam the TVK leader. Also Read | What triggered the tragedy at actor Vijay's rally in Karur?
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja asked was it not“anti-national” to call for a revolution when your state of peaceful.
“Aadhav Arjuna posted on Twitter speaking about Sri Lanka and Nepal revolutions. India is a peaceful country...When your state is prosperous, you are claiming something revolutionary. Is it not anti-national?” DMK MP A Raja said.Also Read | Vijay releases first video message after stampede at TVK's Karur rally kills 41
DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said,“A corrupt person caught in the clutches of the Enforcement Directorate, who is trying to make political deals by showing off the crowd and who has created a huge loss and great tragedy, is calling for a revolution. Is he dreaming that a revolution can be carried out by paying money and using 100 influencers?”
Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi also called Aadhav Arjuna's post“irresponsible” and cautioned that it could incite violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment