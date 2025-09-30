For Julia Roberts, Husband Danny Moder Is A Constant Joy In Her Life
When she was recently asked about what "element" brings them joy, she said that for her it's a constant, reports 'People' magazine.
When her 'After the Hunt' co-star Andrew Garfield of his own sources of joy,“I think it changes all the time”, Roberts quipped, "Mine doesn't”.
After Andrew Garfield, 42, asked Roberts what hers is, the Academy Award winner simply responded with the name of her spouse of 23 years, "Danny Moder”.
As per 'People', Co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Michael Stuhlbarg laughed at Roberts' response, with the 'Bear' actress, 29, proclaiming,“I knew you were going to say that. Never changes. Never changes”.
The 'My Best Friend's Wedding' star went on, laughing.“Sometimes more. Sometimes medium”. It's a rare remark from Roberts about her husband, whom she tied the knot with in July 2002, after they had met and worked together on the set of 'The Mexican'.
The couple share three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, plus younger son Henry, 18. Back in May, cinematographer Moder shared a rare photo of his wife and kids to celebrate Mother's Day. In the snapshot, Roberts sat in the middle of her daughter and two sons as they all looked at the camera with bright smiles. "Mothers make the coolest stuff”, Moder, 56, wrote in the caption. "Love these guys”.
While Roberts and Moder are generally private about their relationship and family life, the couple snuck in on a rare date night as they both walked the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival on August 29, ahead of the world premiere of 'After the Hunt'. Moder was photographed using his cell phone to capture his experience on the red carpet as he took in the scene at Venice, which marked his wife's first-ever appearance at the festival.
