LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a blockchain-powered platform designed to connect dog owners with professional walkers, has successfully closed its first funding round. The company secured over $500,000 USD, marking a major milestone as it prepares for its next stage of growth.

Two Key Milestones Within Two Months

The team has confirmed that within the next two months, the official dog-walker mobile application will be launched. The app will allow dog owners and walkers to connect directly through a secure, user-friendly system.

In parallel, the company will initiate the listing of its native DWT token. The rollout will begin on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), with plans to expand listings onto centralized exchanges (CEXs) in subsequent phases.

For early investors, the opportunity remains significant, with the current DWT token price at $0.012 USD. This transition from development to live deployment signals the beginning of real market operations.

Artificial Intelligence Integration

The dog-walker app will include advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) features that focus on intelligent matching, safety, and predictive analysis. While certain elements remain under NDA, the company confirms that the technology will support secure, efficient, and scalable operations for a global user base.

Industry Comparisons Emerging

“Uber for dogs,”“the Airbnb of pet care” - these comparisons are already being made. Industry observers are already comparing dog-walker to some of the biggest names in the sharing economy:



Uber – for its model of connecting walkers with dog owners via an app and smart matching algorithms. Airbnb and Booking – for creating a global marketplace where anyone can offer their services and become part of a worldwide platform.

Why This Development Matters

The successful funding round highlights the strong market interest in platforms that combine blockchain technology with real-world services. The dog-walker ecosystem is designed to address key challenges within the pet care industry by offering:

– addressing a fragmented service market with a unified platform.– enabling rewards, fees, and engagement through the DWT token.– leveraging smart contracts and AI for efficiency.– token value growth as adoption progresses.– reinforced by code audits and planned real-world deployments.

Industry observers note that early adoption of this model could create substantial growth opportunities. The combination of a completed funding phase, the achievement of technical milestones, and a clear short-term roadmap positions dog-walker for near-term market entry.





About dog-walker

dog-walker is a service-driven blockchain platform that connects dog owners with trusted walkers through an integrated mobile application. The project leverages blockchain and AI to create a secure, transparent, and scalable ecosystem designed to meet the needs of millions of users worldwide.

Industry experts suggest that dog-walker could become one of the most profitable blockchain ventures in recent years, with early investors potentially seeing returns of up to 100×.

James Barkley

Head of Communications –

