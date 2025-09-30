3D At Depth Is Now Kraken Robotics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that, following its acquisition of 3D at Depth on April 1, 2025 , the 3D at Depth brand and company name have changed to Kraken Robotics. Clients can now access Kraken's full suite of marine technology products and services-from synthetic aperture sonar and subsea batteries to LiDAR solutions and sub-bottom imaging.

There are no changes to LiDAR solutions points of contact and emails will be forwarded to the Kraken domain. New inquiries can be submitted via Kraken's contact form at .











Figure 1: Kraken Robotics Subsea LiDAR image of underwater infrastructure.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken's synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

