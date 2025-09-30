INNEOVA Holdings Delivers Robust 10.3% Revenue Growth In First Half Of Fiscal Year 2025

Key Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2025



Revenue: $30.8 million, a 10.3% increase from $27.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisition of the INNEOVA Engineering Division, which contributed approximately $2.7 million, as well as growth in other revenue streams, such as shipping charges.

Gross Profit: $5.9 million, a 2.2% increase from $5.8 million in the first half of 2024. The gross profit margin was 19.3%, compared to 20.8% in the previous year, reflecting the integration of new business segments and slight variations in the product mix.

Operating Income: $1.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period. This decrease reflects higher administrative and selling expenses associated with the recent acquisition and ongoing compliance costs. Net Income: $0.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first half of 2024. The reduction in net income was primarily due to increased operating expenses, higher interest costs, and foreign exchange losses.

Operational Highlights and Recent Developments

During the first half of 2025, INNEOVA Holdings continued to advance its strategic initiatives, building on momentum from prior periods. Key achievements include:



Rebranding to INNEOVA Holdings Limited: Effective April 28, 2025, the Company changed its name from SAG Holdings Limited to INNEOVA Holdings Limited, with its Nasdaq ticker symbol changing to "INEO". This rebranding emphasizes the Company's focus on engineering innovation and sustainable solutions.

Acquisition of INNEOVA Engineering Pte. Ltd.: On April 30, 2025, INNEOVA Holdings completed the acquisition of INNEOVA Engineering Pte. Ltd. This strategic addition enhances the Company's engineering capabilities, expands its service offerings into customized systems integration, and supports growth in sustainable infrastructure and mobility solutions. The division contributed approximately $2.7 million in revenue during the period. Geographic and Segment Performance: Revenue from Singapore increased by approximately 29.9% to $13.5 million, driven by the INNEOVA Engineering acquisition and higher demand in the INNEOVA Automotive Division. The INNEOVA Industrial Division maintained stable performance, while contributions from other countries supported overall revenue growth.



"We are thrilled with the strong revenue growth in the first half of 2025, fueled by the successful integration of our INNEOVA Engineering Division," said Mr. Jimmy Neo, Chief Executive Officer. "Our rebranding and strategic acquisition have solidified our position as a leader in innovative and sustainable engineering solutions. We are committed to executing our growth strategy, optimizing operations, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders in this dynamic global environment."

About INNEOVA Holdings Limited.

INNEOVA Holdings is a leading Singapore-based solution-driven partner for industries where uptime and reliability are mission-critical. By combining deep engineering expertise, digital capabilities, and sustainable practices, INNEOVA delivers integrated solutions that optimise lifecycles, maximise uptime, and extend asset longevity across its Parts Services and Engineering Services business segments.

Parts Services: Supporting mission-critical operations with comprehensive parts management and supply solutions to ensure availability, reliability, and maximum uptime.

Engineering Services: Providing system lifecycle analysis and MRO services, enhanced by connectivity, digitalisation, and data analytics. INNEOVA enables customers to future-proof their assets, achieve maximum uptime, and optimize total cost of ownership (TCO).

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“seeks,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus led with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and INNEOVA Holdings Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

*** tables follow ***



INNEOVA HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))