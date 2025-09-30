INNEOVA Holdings Delivers Robust 10.3% Revenue Growth In First Half Of Fiscal Year 2025
| As of
June 30, 2025
| As of
December 31, 2024
|$'000
|$'000
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,139
|1,746
|Restricted cash
|311
|298
|Accounts receivable, net
|12,395
|13,154
|Inventories
|18,187
|18,103
|Amounts due from related parties
|3,195
|-
|Deposits, prepayments, and other receivables
|6,257
|3,480
|Total current assets
|43,484
|36,781
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|2,358
|1,380
|Right-of-use assets, net
|804
|308
|Intangible assets
|5,754
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,184
|1,123
|Total non-current assets
|10,100
|2,811
|TOTAL ASSETS
|52,584
|39,592
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|5,220
|4,631
|Customer deposits
|6,124
|5,446
|Amounts due to related parties
|6,997
|57
|Bank borrowings
|18,806
|17,968
|Lease liabilities
|362
|365
|Income tax payable
|100
|145
|Total current liabilities
|37,609
|28,612
|Long-term liabilities:
|Bank borrowings
|2,905
|1,887
|Lease liabilities
|729
|180
|Deferred tax liabilities
|175
|38
|Total long-term liabilities
|3,809
|2,105
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|41,418
|30,717
|Shareholders' equity
|Ordinary share, par value US$0.0005 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 16,170,624 ordinary shares and 9,000,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding
|8
|5
|Additional paid-in capital
|8,253
|7,183
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|848
|(127
|)
|Retained earnings
|2,057
|1,814
|Total shareholders' equity
|11,166
|8,875
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|52,584
|39,592
INNEOVA HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))
|Six Months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|$'000
|$'000
|Revenue
|30,771
|27,900
|Cost of revenue
|(24,845
|)
|(22,103
|)
|Gross profit
|5,926
|5,797
|Operating cost and expenses:
|Selling and distribution
|(831
|)
|(684
|)
|General and administrative
|(3,993
|)
|(3,314
|)
|Total operating cost and expenses
|(4,824
|)
|(3,998
|)
|Income from operations
|1,102
|1,799
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|30
|3
|Interest expense
|(705
|)
|(521
|)
|Government grant
|29
|45
|Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment
|10
|(3
|)
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
|(210
|)
|372
|Other income
|73
|91
|Total other expense, net
|(773
|)
|(13
|)
|Income before income taxes
|329
|1,786
|Income tax expense
|(86
|)
|(110
|)
|NET INCOME
|243
|1,676
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|975
|(168
|)
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|1,218
|1,508
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|(82
|)
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER
|1,218
|1,426
|Net income per share
|Basic and Diluted
|0.02
|0.19
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic and Diluted ('000)
|16,170
|9,000
INNEOVA HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))
|Six Months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|$'000
|$'000
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|243
|1,676
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|203
|50
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|193
|174
|Provision for impairment for estimated credit loss
|135
|-
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|563
|(1,781
|)
|Inventories
|(84
|)
|1,055
|Deposits, prepayments, and other receivables
|(2,777
|)
|112
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|589
|(431
|)
|Customer deposits
|679
|263
|Income tax (payables) refund
|(45
|)
|44
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(301
|)
|1,162
|Cash flows from investing activity:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,180
|)
|(945
|)
|Net cash used in investing activity
|(1,180
|)
|(945
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from bank borrowings, net
|1,855
|1,612
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(142
|)
|(210
|)
|Issuance of new shares
|1,073
|-
|Balance with related parties
|(2,009
|)
|-
|Dividend payment to the ultimate holding company
|-
|(1,262
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|777
|140
|Effect on exchange rate change on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1,110
|(210
|)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash
|406
|147
|BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|2,044
|987
|END OF PERIOD
|2,450
|1,134
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|90
|129
|Cash paid for interest
|705
|521
|Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,139
|842
|Restricted cash
|311
|292
|Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|2,450
|1,134
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
