CAI And Valkit.Ai Form Strategic Partnership To Advance Gen2 AI-Augmented Validation (DVT) In Life Sciences
The partnership unites CAI's elite expertise in commissioning, qualification, and regulatory consulting with the Valkit Gen2 intelligent validation platform designed specifically for GxP environments. This collaboration empowers life sciences organizations to accelerate time-to-market, reduce compliance risk, and increase operational efficiency by embedding AI directly into critical validation workflows such as Commissioning & Qualification (C&Q), Computer System Validation (CSV), and Computer Software Assurance (CSA).platform leverages AI to contextualize requirements, automate document generation, and intelligently manage validation lifecycles. With built-in audit readiness and traceability, the solution enhances compliance integrity while reducing manual effort-allowing CAI clients to focus more on quality and less on paperwork.
This collaboration directly supports CAI's strategic focus on digital enablement, which emphasizes the integration of emerging technologies such as large language models, digital twins, and intelligent validation platforms to transform operations and compliance in regulated industries.
Partnership Highlights:
- AI-Augmented Validation : Use of agentic and contextual AI to streamline C&Q, CSV, and CSA Accelerated Compliance : Faster validation timelines with improved traceability and reduced manual burden Audit Readiness by Design : Proactive, real-time insights to reduce risk and deviation Seamless Integration : Scalable, cloud-based solution built for modern pharmaceutical and biotech workflows Trusted Expertise : Backed by CAI's global team of validation and regulatory specialists
Together, CAI and Valkit are delivering the next generation of intelligent validation-bridging the gap between traditional compliance and tomorrow's digital operations.
About CAI
CAI is a global professional services firm specializing in operational readiness and operational excellence for mission critical and highly regulated industries. With over 30 years of experience and a team of elite engineering, quality, and operations professionals, CAI delivers trusted, tech-enabled solutions that ensure compliance, reduce time-to-market, and optimize performance. Users can learn more at .
About Valkitis an AI-augmented validation platform built for life sciences. Designed by engineers and regulatory experts, Valkit streamlines GxP validation through intelligent automation and contextual AI. With capabilities that support Commissioning & Qualification, CSV, and CSA, Valkit enables teams to validate faster, with greater accuracy and confidence. Users can learn more at . CONTACT: Director of Digital Products Jonathon Thompson CAI ... Chief Technology Officer Chris Ferrell Valkit ...
