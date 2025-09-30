Venezuela Puts The Military On Standby: What Maduro's New Emergency Really Means
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela has declared a 90-day“state of external commotion,” a constitutional emergency the government says is needed to deter a possible attack from the United States.
In plain terms, it lets President Nicolás Maduro move troops nationwide, put the military in charge of key services and strategic industries (including oil), tighten or close borders, and roll out rapid security measures.
The decree can be renewed once for another 90 days. Officials say it will be activated if an external attack occurs; the full text was not yet in the Official Gazette when announced.
Why now? Tensions have risen after recent U.S. anti-narcotics operations in Caribbean waters and reported destructions of fast boats allegedly linked to drug trafficking. Caracas argues those actions threaten Venezuela's sovereignty.
Maduro says the goal is to ensure every citizen has“backing and protection” and that all parts of society can be mobilized if needed, including government-aligned militia structures.
The story behind the story is about power, risk, and signaling. Power, because this tool concentrates decision-making in the executive during an emergency-something Venezuela has done before.
Between 2016 and 2021, the government used rolling states of exception, mostly economic, to manage shortages, collapsing oil revenue, and hyperinflation.
Venezuela's New Emergency Extends Control and Signals Defiance
On August 8 this year, it added a fresh 60-day economic emergency; the new measure now overlaps with it. Risk, because emergencies can narrow civil space: protests, travel, and business operations may face tighter controls if authorities say they affect national defense.
And signaling, because Caracas wants to deter outside pressure while rallying its base at home. For readers outside Venezuela , what to watch is concrete and practical.
First, publication and wording: how the decree defines its triggers, timelines, and oversight. Second, implementation: visible steps such as military management of utilities, expanded checkpoints, or border restrictions.
Third, the regional ripple effects: trade flows, flights, maritime movements, and the odds of a miscalculation at sea or in the air.
This is a consequential move but not a new one. It fits a long pattern: use emergency powers to buy time, deter rivals, and keep the state's hands firmly on the levers that matter most-security, borders, and the oil lifeline.
