Atletico Madrid Slap Staggering Price Tag On Julian Alvarez Amid Barcelona Interest: Reports
Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez is set to come at a staggering cost, with reports in Spain suggesting Atletico Madrid have placed a massive price tag on their star forward.
Barcelona's top attacking target
The Argentine international, currently in the form of his career, has emerged as the priority signing for Deco and the Barcelona board as they begin preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski. The Polish veteran, now in the twilight of his career, has accelerated Barca's need to secure a long-term successor at centre-forward.
According to Diario Sport, there is no doubt within the Camp Nou hierarchy:“Julian Alvarez is Barcelona's number one target for the 2026 summer transfer window.”
Atletico's huge valuation
Turning such ambition into reality, however, is another matter. Word from Spain on Monday evening highlights that Atlético Madrid will not let their prize asset leave without a fight. Club directors are understood to have set a starting price in the region of €200 million, reflecting both Álvarez's explosive recent form and his importance in Diego Simeone's attacking system.
A costly dream move
Barcelona's interest, though genuine, will therefore come with a significant obstacle. For a club still carefully navigating financial restrictions, meeting such a figure would demand either a major sale or a creative financial operation.
Still, the Blaugrana see Álvarez as the perfect fit: young, proven at the highest level, and with the work rate and versatility to spearhead their next big project. Whether they can convince Atlético - and find the funds - remains the defining question.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment