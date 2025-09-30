Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blue Dart Takes Flight With Shipment Price Hike - SEBI Analyst Says Close Above ₹6,000 Could Spark Breakout

Blue Dart Takes Flight With Shipment Price Hike - SEBI Analyst Says Close Above ₹6,000 Could Spark Breakout


2025-09-30 06:11:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shares of Blue Dart Express surged more than 6% on Tuesday after the logistics company announced a 9 to 12% hike in its average shipment prices, effective January 1, 2026. The revised rates will vary based on product type and the customer's shipping profile.

The company said that the General Price Increase (GPI) would support ongoing service quality, speed, and reliability as well as partially offset inflation, higher airline costs, and global supply chain disruptions. 

Signing a new agreement between October 1 and December 31 will exempt the customer from the upcoming price increase as part of a temporary incentive to win new business.

Technical Outlook

SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Kotak said that Blue Dart's weekly chart shows the RSI near 42, suggesting a sideways trend, but both price and volume action are beginning to pick up. 

He noted that the daily trend remains positive, with the stock showing signs of retracement near the trendline.

Kotak added that a daily RSI crossover above 60 is still pending and emphasized that a close above ₹6,000 would be required to confirm a fresh and sustainable upward move in the stock.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

Bluedart's stock has declined 15.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN30092025007385015968ID1110129377

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search