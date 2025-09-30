JEE Main 2026 Registration Begins In October: Check Dates, Guidelines, Documents, And Tips

NTA JEE Main 2026: Big news for aspiring engineering students: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions, first in January 2026 and second in April 2026. Online registration is set to begin in October 2025, with the application link available on the official website, nic.

NTA's Special Advice to Candidates Before Registration

NTA has given special advice to all candidates before registration. The agency has said that students should check their necessary documents now and correct any errors. This is to ensure there are no problems during the form-filling process or later during the admission process.

Which Documents Should JEE 2026 Candidates Update?

According to NTA guidelines, these documents must be correct and updated-



Aadhaar Card: Name, father's name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), address, and latest photo must be completely accurate.

UDID Card (for disabled candidates): If the card has expired, it is necessary to get it renewed. Category Certificate: Students who want to apply under the EWS, SC, ST, or OBC-NCL category must have a valid and new category certificate.

NTA Explains Why Updating Documents is Necessary

NTA has clearly stated that if any discrepancy is found in a document, your application may be rejected, or you may face difficulties in the admission process. Therefore, it would be better for students to get everything in order now, so there is no stress when registration begins in October.

All Latest Updates for JEE Main 2026 on the Official Website

NTA has also said that candidates should continuously check the official websites - ac and nic. All new updates, notices, and dates related to the exam will be available here.

Why is JEE Main Important?

Let us tell you that JEE Main opens the door for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other central technical institutes across the country. Not only this, but eligibility to appear for the JEE Advanced exam for admission to IITs is also granted only after qualifying for JEE Main. This means that students who want to get into top engineering colleges should start preparing thoroughly and also get their documents in order right away.