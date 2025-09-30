Stocktwits AMA: SEBI Analyst Varunkumar Patel Bullish On Adani Ports, BEL, Data Patterns Among Others

In an ask-me-anything (AMA) session hosted on Stocktwits on Tuesday, SEBI-registered analyst Varunkumar Patel shared his outlook on ten stocks. His top picks included Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics (BEL), and BSE, while he advised investors to steer clear of Zomato, DLF, and Acme Solar for now.

Let's take a look at Varunkumar Patel's recommendations:

Adani Ports - Patel believes this to be one of the best companies within the Adani Group. He recommended holding it with a stop loss of ₹1,100 for a long term perspective.

Adani Power - He recommended holding with the stop loss of ₹125 for a target price of ₹185.

Eternal - Patel noted that Zomato has reached its near-term top, and hence recommended avoiding it for investment at this point of time.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) - He pegged it as the best defense PSU and has a good order book and excellent track record of execution. Recommend holding it with a stop loss of ₹355 for the long term.

Data Patterns - Hold it with a stop loss of ₹2,300 for medium term with a target price of ₹3,000.

Anant Raj - Patel recommended holding it with a stop loss of ₹620 for a target price of ₹820.

BSE - He recommended holding it with a stop loss of ₹1,875 and target price of ₹2,600.

Affle - Hold it with a stop loss at ₹1,650 for a long-term perspective.

DLF - Patel is bearish on the real estate sector, and hence recommended avoiding investments. If one is considering a F & O trade, he recommended 'short on every rise' with a stop loss of ₹795.

Acme Solar - He noted that, on a technical basis, the stock appears promising only if it closes above ₹315. Till then, Patel recommended avoiding this stock.

