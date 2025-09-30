TRAI Issues Response To Dot On Spectrum Allocation For PMRTS

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has on Tuesday released its official response to a back-reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), concerning TRAI's recommendations on the method of spectrum allocation for Public Mobile Radio Trunking Service (PMRTS).

The original recommendations, dated 20 July 2018, stem from a reference made by the DoT on 13 July 2017. In that communication, the DoT had sought TRAI's views under Section 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act, 1997, on devising a transparent mechanism for allocating spectrum for PMRTS -- including the possibility of using auctions.

According to a release by TRAI, following a detailed consultation process with industry stakeholders and other relevant parties, TRAI submitted its comprehensive recommendations in July 2018.

The recommendations aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent method for spectrum allocation in the PMRTS segment, which plays a vital role in sectors requiring reliable and secure mobile radio communication services, such as public safety, transport, and utilities.

After reviewing the 2018 recommendations, the DoT sent a back-reference to TRAI on 21 July 2025, informing that the Government had considered the recommendations and requesting a reconsideration of certain points.

"In this regard, DoT, through a back-reference dated 21.07.2025, has informed TRAI that the TRAI's recommendations dated 20.07.2018 have been considered by the Government and sought reconsidered recommendations of TRAI on certain recommendations," the telecom regulatory authority added in a release.

Following a thorough examination of the DoT's views, TRAI has now finalised its response to the back-reference. The response has been made available on TRAI's official website at , the regulator said. (ANI)