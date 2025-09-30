DGCA Grants Aerodrome Licence To Navi Mumbai International Airport
As per a report by PTI, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) stated,“Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marks a significant milestone with the grant of its Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA ). The licence, awarded after meeting stringent safety and regulatory requirements, is an essential prerequisite for commencing operations.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International airport in October.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that PM Modi is set to visit Maharashtra on October 8-9 to inaugurate the International Fintech Festival, alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During this visit, Modi is also expected to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Metro-3 projects.
He added that the state government has submitted a proposal to the central government to name the Navi Mumbai airport after DB Patil.'A milestone moment'
“A milestone moment! Navi Mumbai International Airport has officially received its Aerodrome License today - a certification granted by DGCA that permits an airport to commence operations after meeting all safety and regulatory standards. With this, we are one step closer to connecting Navi Mumbai to the world,” Navi Mumbai International Airport mentioned on X.
The Adani Group, in collaboration with Maharashtra's town development body CIDCO, is developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in five phases. The initial phase is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually and manage 0.5 million metric tons of cargo.
With the aerodrome license now secured, NMIA is one step closer to realising its goal of boosting both regional and global connectivity, creating a state-of-the-art gateway that will connect Navi Mumbai to destinations across the world, according to the statement.
NMIA entered into an agreement with Munich Airport on August 28, 2024, to leverage its expertise in the Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) process, representing a significant milestone toward achieving world-class operational preparedness, it said.
It mentioned,“At #NaviMumbaiAirport, every beginning sets the foundation for a future of growth and excellence. On 4 August 2021, following the change in management control, NMIAL commenced on-site works, marking the official start of its ambitious development journey.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment